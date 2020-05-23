BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) Broad River Fire and Rescue says yet another tractor trailer has blocked a portion of Old Fort Road after taking a turn too hard.
The portion of the road at 2851 between Shop Ridge Road and Cedar Creek Road, is known for creating difficulty for 18-wheelers traveling in the curvy mountains.
The tractor trailer slipped off the roadway just around 9:03 a.m. Firefighters estimate the roadway will be closed until noon.
MORE NEWS:
The Greenville Zoo is re-opening soon. Here's what you need to know
Red Cross aiding Travelers Rest families after severe storms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.