BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) An overturned tractor trailer left a curvy, western North Carolina roadway blocked early Saturday afternoon.
According to the Broad River Fire & Rescue, a tractor trailer was traveling near the 289 Blk of Old Fort Road between Cedar Creek Road and Shop Ridge Road when they appeared to have taken a curve too hard.
Photos posted to the department's page show the tractor trailer's back end stuck on an embankment, with the cab portion teetering along the roadway.
Crews said to expect the road to be closed for the next three to four hours.
However, the fire department said firefighters wouldn't be staying on scene at the moment due to the driver not seeing "any of the many signs," and failing to "see Squad 22 running lights and siren."
MORE NEWS:
Greer High graduate, Troy Pride Jr. drafted to Carolina Panthers as newest cornerback
Middle-aged people make up 40% of North Carolina's 8,623 confirmed coronavirus cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.