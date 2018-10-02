Laurens County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an accident around 9:55 p.m. Monday night when an 18 wheeler overturned.
Troopers say the driver, Fred Waters, from Texas, was traveling east near mm 56 when he ran off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail and embankment causing his truck to overturn.
Troopers say Waters, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional.
No other drivers were injured in this crash.
Waters has been charged with DUI and having an open container in his vehicle.
