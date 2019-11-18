FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating after a tractor trailer overturned alongside I-385 North Monday afternoon.
The accident happened near Exit 22.
No word yet if anyone was hurt.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the SC Highway Patrol for additional details.
