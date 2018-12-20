Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene of a tractor trailer accident on Broadway Lake road in Anderson, SC.
The accident happened around 8:47 a.m. Thursday morning.
Right now we don't know if any injuries are involved, but we're by troopers that a driver was about to cross over a bridge when they realized their truck was over the weight limit for the bridge and tried to back off.
Troopers say while backing up, the driver inadvertently backed over the guard rail, resulting in part of the trailer overhanging the spillway.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.