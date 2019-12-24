(FOX Carolina) - A voluntary recall has been issued for Trader Joe's Egg Salad and Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad due to concerns of a possible listeria contamination.
According to the release, the recall was issued by Bakkavor Foods USA and applies to 6 ounce packages of Trader Joe's brand egg salad and 20 ounce packages of their Old Fashioned Potato Salad with use by dates of 12/27/19.
The affected products were distributed to multiple states including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
To date there have been no confirmed illnesses related to the recall.
Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund.
To view the full recall, click here.
