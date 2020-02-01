GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a portion of I-85 southbound is blocked off while crews work an accident.
Though details on the crash itself remain limited, troopers report the initial accident took place around 10:26 a.m. near mile marker 44.
A second accident at the same location was reported shortly after, at 10:39 a.m.
Right now, troopers have not reported any injuries.
Traffic has been at a standstill due to the roadway being blocked. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes for the time being.
It's unclear if the crashes are related at this point. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS:
Police arrest man accused of trying to steal Belton homeowner's washer, dryer with a knife
Deputies: Man arrested for trafficking more than 50 grams of meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.