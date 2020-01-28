GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that an accident on Pelham Road has left a portion of the roadway blocked.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 1:16 p.m. near Cameron Lane.
As of 2:10 p.m., troopers were reporting injuries.
Details on the accident itself remain limited, however drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route for the time being while officials work to clear the scene.
