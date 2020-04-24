Generic - Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County will undergo emergency repairs to a bridge over Lake Hartwell along I-85 SB.

Beginning next week on April 27th, work will begin on polymer modified asphalt joints on the bridge. This will last about two weeks, crews say. 

The southbound lane near mile-marker 14 will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.  

Drivers should exercise caution in this area. 

