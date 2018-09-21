CONWAY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The City of Conway announced via Facebook post that Hwy 501 will be closed for the remainder of Friday.
The post said SCDOT will close the 501 bypass in both directions until further notice due to flooding in the wake of Florence.
At this time, there are no details as to when the road will be re-opened.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more information.
