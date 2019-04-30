HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The City of Hendersonville would like to make the public aware of some temporary lane closures that may impact motorists entering Hendersonville from Asheville Highway.
The two southbound lanes of Asheville Highway between Kimberly Street and Haywood Road will be closed this evening and continue to be closed on May 1. Inbound traffic will be condensed into the turning lane until the 25/191 intersection.
Hendersonville Water and Sewer crews are in the process of replacing a sewer line and appreciate motorists’ patience as they complete this utility work.
Please give yourself additional travel time for your morning commute and consider taking an alternate route if possible to avoid traffic.
