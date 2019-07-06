GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Traffic lights along Woodruff Road in Greenville have been restored 7 hours after originally going out Saturday.
The Greenville Police Department had officers out directing traffic. According to a Facebook post, police say a lightning strike severely damaged some of the lights at various major intersections along the roadway.
The intersection of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive was one of the more problematic areas, causing some of the road's heavier traffic.
