MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County Emergency Management said a second crash involving a tractor trailer in McDowell County has led to the closing of a major highway.
Officials say NC 226A is now shutdown.
NC 226 North at Coxes Creek Mountain was originally closed as a result of a chemical spill.
McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management has issued a warni…
Officials say that road is now open, but drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.
Crews are still working on cleanup efforts.
