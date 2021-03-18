CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision along I-85 northbound near mile marker 88 in Cherokee County.
The department says that detours in the area are being established at exit 83 and 87 and that delays should be expected.
The Cherokee County Fire Department also confirmed that they were responding to that location.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
