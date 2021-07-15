GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An accident with injuries has shut down Interstate 85 in Gaffney and backed up traffic for miles, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on I-85 at exit 90.
Multiple firetrucks, an ambulance and even a helicopter were sent to the area.
We’ll bring you more information as we receive it.
Cherokee County. 7/15/21. Troopers are responding to a collision on I-85 SB near the 90 MM. BOTH SB and NB lanes are currently shut down. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Avoid this area if possible. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/9I2kZadpUz— Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) July 15, 2021
