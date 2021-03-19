GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said drivers were being diverted onto the collector/ distributor lanes that run parallel to I-85 near Mauldin Road Friday afternoon while utility crews worked to repair a pole.
Traffic on both sides of the interstate was impacted.
Drivers were diverted onto the entrance and exit lanes that connect the interstate with the exits for Mauldin Road, Pleasantburg Drive, and Augusta Road.
No word on how long the repairs could take.
Traffic was moving, but drivers should use caution in the area.
