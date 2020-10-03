SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left traffic backed up on I-26 Saturday evening.
SCHP says the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near US-221 around 5 p.m. FOX Carolina photographer Howard Quintanilla found the scene while en route to another story, saying a work pickup truck hauling a small trailer behind it was involved. He saw visible damage to both the front driver side of the truck and the front left side of the trailer, along with the trailer's apparent contents spilled into a grassy median separating the eastbound and westbound lanes.
SCHP says nobody was injured, but traffic in all eastbound lanes came to a standstill for more than an hour. Eventually, the scene cleared and normal traffic resumed around 6:30 p.m.
