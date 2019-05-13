GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Motorists should expect left lane closures northbound on Monday night, May 13th, officials say.
These lane closures will be in the northbound lanes from mile marker 82 to 83 and from 88 to 89.5.
No additional lane closures are expected this week.
Learn more about this important interstate project by visiting our website at www.85Widening.com. Important notices are available through our Facebook page www.facebook.com/85Widening/ or our Twitter feed @85widening.
