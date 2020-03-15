SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that a portion I-85 northbound in the Spartanburg area is closed due to an accident.
Troopers say the accident happened near exit 63 around 4:31 p.m. Sunday.
While details remain limited, troopers are reporting injuries.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
