SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Traffic is slowly moving along I-85 southbound in Spartanburg County as only one lane of travel is open to drivers after an accident left the entire roadway blocked for an extended period of time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the accident near the 63 mile marker occurred around 4:31 p.m.
Injuries have been reported, and crews have just now opened one lane to get traffic slowly moving again.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
