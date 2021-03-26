GREENIVLLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Drivers should expect delays over the next few days along the I-385 Northbound collector-distributor to I-85 Southbound, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
SCDOT says that drivers traveling along that route should expect to to slow down and merge into one lane across the flyover bridge.
Emergency joint repairs will be made on the bridge which will cause lanes to close through at least the middle part of next week, SCDOT says.
Work in the area has already begun, according to the department.
