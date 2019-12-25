Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash in Greenville County just after 11 a.m.
Details of the crash aren't known at this time, but Taft Mantney, public information officer for Wade Hampton Fire Department, says only minor injuries were involved. Mantney says two people were transported to the hospital but only as a precaution.
The Wade Hampton Fire Department was on scene diverting traffic as crews worked to clear the accident.
According to Mantney, the roadway is back open as of 12:15 p.m.
More news: Troopers: SUV carrying 4 people overturns in Laurens County, killing one person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.