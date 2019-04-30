MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mauldin Police Department took to social media Tuesday afternoon to advise that a dump truck hit a power pole - causing several power outages.
According to a Facebook post, officers say Forrester Drive and Hamby Drive are temporarily closed after a dump truck struck the power pole.
Two traffic lights along Forrester Drive are currently out as a result of the collision. Those are: Forrester Drive at North Main Street and Old Mill Road at Forrest Drive.
Duke Energy is reporting that some 1,651 people are without power as a result of the incident. The estimated restoration time is 2:15 p.m.
