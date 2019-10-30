Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The interstate is moving again after multiple crashes Wednesday morning had traffic at a standstill on I-85 for hours.
Highway Patrol had reported four crashes along Interstate 85 all in the same area of one another.
According to troopers, the first two accidents that initially backed up both sides of the interstate happened just before 5 a.m.
The accident in the southbound lanes around mile marker 42 near the Powdersville area had traffic at a complete standstill.
An accident in the northbound lanes was backing up traffic in the same area. Traffic in the northbound lanes began flowing again just before 7 a.m., albeit slowly.
Around 6 a.m. two more accidents in the same area occurred. Troopers say in those two accidents no injuries were involved.
The interstate was at a standstill in the southbound lanes for over 4 hours. By 9 a.m., both sides were moving smoothly again.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
