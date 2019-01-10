Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning troopers with the Highway Patrol are responding to a crash off Blackstock Road shortly after 7 a.m.
We don't have a lot of details on the crash, but we know that all lanes were blocked at Blackstock Road and Old Anderson Mill Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says injuries are involved.
As of 8:30 a.m. cars involved in the crash were still on the road, but traffic is moving slowly again through the area.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as we have more information.
