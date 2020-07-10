GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers take note! Traffic officials say that on Saturday that the Gateway Access between Roper Mountain Road and Garlington will be closed during the day, weather permitting.
The closure will begin on July 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Crews will be repairing the curb and sidewalk, as well as working on drainage items.
Drivers wanting to use the Gateway access from Roper Mountain will be detoured to Garlington.
Drivers wanting to access Gateway Access from Garlington will be detoured to Roper Mountain. Access to local businesses will be maintained during the closure.
