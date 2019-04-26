GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Drivers planning on taking I-85 or I-385 this weekend should expect a few detours as crews continue working on the Gateway Project.
On Sunday and Monday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the I-85 Northbound ramps to I-385 Woodruff Road will be closed. Traffic is set to be detoured to Exit 56, or Highway 14.
Drivers will have to turn around, and enter I-85 Southbound heading for Exit 51 A-C. This is where drivers can access I-385 and Woodruff Road.
