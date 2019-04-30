MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) McDowell County Emergency Management said a second crash involving a tractor trailer in McDowell County led to the closing of a major highway.

Officials say NC 226A was closed for a period of time. Around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials announced the highway had reopened.

NC 226 North at Coxes Creek Mountain was originally closed as a result of a chemical spill.

Officials say that road is now open, but drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.

Crews are still working on cleanup efforts.

