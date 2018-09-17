GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol said a major collision on I-385 had all southbound lanes closed Monday night.
SCHP said the accident happened at exit 35 in Greenville near Woodruff Road.
The scene cleared up a little after 9:30 p.m.
