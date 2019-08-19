GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- I-385 southbound will closed this weekend along the I-85 interchange, officials say.
Officials say that at 9 p.m. this Friday, August 23 there will be a closure of I-385 Southbound at the I-85 interchange to allow for a traffic shift to the new I-385 Southbound Bridge over I-85. This will end at 5 a.m. on Monday, August 26.
During the closure, traffic on I-385 Southbound will be detoured at Exit 36B to I-85 Southbound, turned around to I-85 Northbound at Mauldin Road (Exit 46C), then directed back to I-385 Southbound at Exit 51B.
Drivers are advised to follow all speed limits and traffic markers in the construction zone.
