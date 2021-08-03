GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Traffic lights in the Greenville County area are having technical difficulties, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say there are two traffic light defects occurring on Pelham Road. The first one is near Milestone Way while the second is at the parkway. Both lights started having defects just after 8 a.m.
We will work to keep you updated on when the lights are functioning correctly.
Stay tuned for further details.
