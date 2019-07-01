Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Traffic is moving again along I-85 northbound after an early morning crash left commuters at a stand still.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a crash between Pelham Road and Highway 14 had the left lanes blocked, slowing traffic to a crawl.
The highway patrol's website say the crash happened just after 5 a.m.
Right now we don't have details of the crash, but highway patrol's website indicates that injuries are involved.
As of writing traffic is backed up all they way to the gateway project.
Around 7 a.m. traffic seemed to be moving again in all lanes, albeit slowly.
More news: Coroner: Man dies in surgery after being stabbed in the chest in Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.