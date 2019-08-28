CARNESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Georgia DOT said all lanes of I-85 North were blocked Wednesday evening after a crash.
The Franklin County Sheriff says a tractor trailer jack-knifed heading Northbound between mile marker 167 and 168.
The GDOT said drivers should seek an alternate route or expect extended delays, as they estimate traffic will be extremely backed up for awhile.
The Sheriff says a few other minor accidents happened while crews were trying to reroute traffic, but so far there have been no known injuries following any of the crashes.
Drivers call 511 for updates.
Right now, one lane has been re-opened. However, a detour put in place recommends drivers get off at exit 166 and get back on the interstate around 173.
One person reached out to us on Facebook saying traffic had not moved for more than two hours.
MORE NEWS - Parents of 9-year-old who died fulfill her dream of becoming an author, publish her stories
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.