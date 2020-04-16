Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The northbound lanes of I-85 in Anderson County are shutdown following an accident Thursday morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-85 just past Highway 178, Liberty Highway, around 6:48 a.m.
Right now we don't know details of what caused the crash, but troopers are reporting injuries are involved.
All lanes of traffic were shut down for over an hour while crews worked to clear the accident. Witnesses reported seeing a chopper land to transport a victim.
Around 8 a.m., traffic began moving as crews opened at least one lane of northbound travel.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
