GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT's SC 511 website listed a crash blocking lanes of I-85 South near Exit 58 Thursday morning.
Troopers later revealed that two separate crashes caused the backup. Neither crash involved injuries.
The crashes occurred between the GSP exit and the Brockman-McClimon Road exit.
Initially, all southbound lanes were blocked after the wreck.
One lane began moving again around 6:35 a.m.
By 7:30 both lanes had reopened.
No other details were available.
