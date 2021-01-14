GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT's SC 511 website listed a crash blocking lanes of I-85 South near Exit 58 Thursday morning.

Troopers later revealed that two separate crashes caused the backup. Neither crash involved injuries.

The crashes occurred between the GSP exit and the Brockman-McClimon Road exit.

Initially, all southbound lanes were blocked after the wreck.

One lane began moving again around 6:35 a.m.

By 7:30 both lanes had reopened.

No other details were available.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Man wounded after drive-by shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.