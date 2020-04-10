ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An overturned tractor trailer will cause drivers a short delay along SC-81 near US-29 headed southbound.
Crews are on scene helping to clear things up.
Drivers can expect a short delay.
