GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Drivers planning to use Woodruff Road on Monday should be aware that a portion of one of its lanes will be closed for a few hours.
Weather permitting, one eastbound lane near Miller Road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say crews will be installing some curb and gutters.
The lane closure will extend from Miller Road to Park Woodruff Road.
Access to all side roads and businesses will be available.
Drivers are asked to obey speed limits, follow traffic control and be mindful of workers in the construction during this time - and always.
