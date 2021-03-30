GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the I-85 / 385 Gateway Project announced Tuesday that the traffic shift on the bridge from the I-385 Northbound collector-distributor to I-85 Southbound will continue through next week as construction crews do some maintenance work.
The construction contractor will be verifying bolt tightness on the expansion joints that allow the bridge to move as needed during the temperature changes.
"This work ensures the steel plates that make up the joints cannot loosen and become a traffic hazard," explained Gateway Project spokesman John Boyanoski in an email
Drivers in the area are asked to be patient and be on the lookout for workers and increased traffic on and around the bridge.
The work began over the weekend.
