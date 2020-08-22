BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that has left an Upstate highway blocked Saturday night.
SCHP says it happened around 11 p.m. on SC Highway 9 near Candlenut Lane. Our crews in the area report traffic was at a standstill as of 11:34 p.m., but began moving again around 11:43 p.m.
The collision appeared to involve a motorcycle.
We reached out to SCHP for details on what lead up to the collision. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.