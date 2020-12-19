GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State troopers are investigating a collision that backed traffic up for miles along the northbound lanes of I-85 Saturday night.

SCHP says the crash happened around 11 p.m. near the exit to Pelham Road. SCDOT's incident tracking map says the left two lanes were closed, while drivers found themselves in heavily slowed traffic for at least three miles.

An estimated time of clearance was not available.