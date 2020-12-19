GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State troopers are investigating two collisions that backed traffic up for miles along the northbound lanes of I-85 Saturday night.

SCHP says the crashes happened around 11 p.m. near the exit to Pelham Road. SCDOT's incident tracking map says the left two lanes were closed, while drivers found themselves in heavily slowed traffic for at least three miles.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the primary collision involved happened minutes before the second one, and that rubbernecking caused the second collision to unfold. On-scene crews are now expecting traffic to thin out once the crash itself is handled.