Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials say drivers on Woodruff Road should expect a slowdown today at the intersection of Garlington and Woodruff Roads.
We're told the slowdown is the result of complications with drainage construction.
Officials say signal lights will need to be adjusted to their proper heights and the left turn lane from Woodruff eastbound onto Garlington will be closed temporarily. We're also told any tractor-trailers taller than 13 feet will be impacted and need to find alternate routes.
Adjustments to the signals should be completed by the end of the day.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews are working.
