GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pair of crashes on I-85 southbound have slowed traffic down in Greenville County Thursday evening.
SCHP says neither crash near the exits to White Horse Road and Pleasantburg Drive involve injury, but SCDOT shows major slowdowns stretching up past the exit to US-276 as of 7:20 p.m. SCDOT also reports two lanes are closed as crews work the scenes.
Alternate routes are advised.
