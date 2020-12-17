GENERIC - Traffic 2

(file photo | Storyblocks)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pair of crashes on I-85 southbound have slowed traffic down in Greenville County Thursday evening.

SCHP says neither crash near the exits to White Horse Road and Pleasantburg Drive involve injury, but SCDOT shows major slowdowns stretching up past the exit to US-276 as of 7:20 p.m. SCDOT also reports two lanes are closed as crews work the scenes.

Alternate routes are advised.

The US government has executed 10 people this year -- the most since 1896

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.