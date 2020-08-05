GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a portion of I-85 northbound n Greenville County had been blocked as the result of an accident Wednesday afternoon.
While details remain limited, troopers say it occurred around 2:36 p.m. near mile marker 44 in Greenville County.
Traffic was slowly moving around 3:45 p.m. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
