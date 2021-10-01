OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop led to their arrest on trafficking in heroin charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Kayla Leanne Sullivan and 33-year-old Barry Dee Palmer II were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 2 a.m. on Friday.
Deputies say Sullivan and Palmer were also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a car on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 28 due to observed traffic violations. They say the deputy made contact with the driver, who was Sullivan. Deputies say during the investigation, Sullivan was issued a citation for driving under suspension- 2nd offense and no proof of insurance.
The Sheriff's Office says due to reasonable suspicion of illegal activity, and after consent to search the vehicle was denied a K-9 officer from the West Union Police Department responded. Deputies say the K-9 alerted them to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
They also say deputies and an officer from the Walhalla and West Union Police Department's conducted a search of the vehicle, upon which a quantity of narcotics were located.
Sullivan and Palmer were placed under arrest and taken to the Detention Center, says deputies. They also say at this time, both subjects remain in custody at the Detention Center after each received a combined $52,000 surety bond.
MORE NEWS:SCDOR: Upstate business owner arrested for tax evasion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.