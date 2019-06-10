Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that the Henderson County Drug Task Force arrested multiple people after traffic stops and home searches conducted in the last couple of weeks.
Deputies say on May 31 at traffic stop led to the arrest and execution of a search warrant at 19 Jerry Lane.
Deputies say that 33-year-old Elizabeth Leigh Rodgers was stopped and charged with multiple crimes including felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Suboxone, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of Suboxone.
She was released after posting a $20,500 bond.
Deputies say while waiting to serve a search warrant at a home located on Jerry Lane, a vehicle pulled up then left once they noticed law enforcement at the home.
Deputies say a subsequent traffic stop and search of the home left 37-year-old Joshua Daniel Galvin charged with two felony counts possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale and delivery of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale and delivery of a controlled substance, two felony counts possession of Suboxone, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say Galvin was released after posting a $31,000 bond. Galvin was arrested again on two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon on June 6, 2019. He was released after posting a $40,000 bond.
On June 7, deputies with the Henderson County Drug Task Force with the assistance from the Henderson County Crime Suppression Unit, executed a search warrant on Jade Drive in Hendersonville.
Once inside the home, deputies say they discovered crack cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia.
Following the search, deputies arrested two individuals, 30-year-old Kenneth James Jeter and 30-year-old Shamieka Shonta Durham.
Both Jeter and Durham face charges for felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, felony conspire to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a schedule 1 substance, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Durham also faced an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Both are each being held in the Henderson County jail on a $33,000 secured bond.
