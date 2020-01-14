Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, the Anderson Police Department said recent traffic stops led to arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and money from the department's CAT (Community Action Team) and Narcotics.
According to the police department, the CAT and Narcotics work independently of the patrol division and tackle issues brought up by residents at community meetings.
Police say the teams work all facets of law enforcement.
The CAT team assists patrol with calls for service and the Criminal Investigative Division with major crimes along with surveillance, high risk warrants and traffic enforcement.
Police say Narcotics are then able to pick up from the street crimes.
