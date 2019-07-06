GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department currently has officers out directing traffic along Woodruff Road after some traffic lights went out.
According to a Facebook post, police say a lightning strike severely damaged some of the lights at various major intersections along the roadway.
The intersection of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive is one of the more problematic areas, causing some of the road's heavier traffic and would be best avoided.
Because of the extent of the damage, police say repairs are not going to be expected until early evening or Sunday morning.
Police ask that drivers in the area use extreme caution and patience.
