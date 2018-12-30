GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a major backup on I-85 Northbound in Greenville.
Troopers say the accident happened around 6:51 a.m. near mile marker 47.
No injuries have been reported at this time, though all lanes are blocked.
Detours are being put in place.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
