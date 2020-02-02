GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that an accident along I-385 southbound is backing up traffic.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 1:49 p.m. near Exit 31 in the Greenville area.
The roadway was blocked for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene. As of 3 p.m., troopers reported traffic was beginning to move once more.
Injuries have been reported, though details remain limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
